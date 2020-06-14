Pakistan’s legendary film actress Sabiha Khanum passes away

Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan’s leading film actresses, has passed away on Sunday in the United States at the age of 84.

Sabiha, 84, who ruled the silver screen in 1950s and 1960s, was suffering from renal disease, according to her family sources.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020,” confirmed her granddaughter, Sarish Khan.

Khanum was born on October 16, 1935 in Punjab’s Gujarat. She worked in the film industry from 1950 to 1990, during which she had numerous hit movies.

Some of her great works include Kaneez, Mukhra, Gumnam, Sarfarosh and many others.

The government of Pakistan conferred upon her the Pride of Performance award in 1986.

