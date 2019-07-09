Veteran drama actress Zaheen Tahira passed away on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Last month, the legendary television actress was put on the ventilator after enduring a heart attack. She had been admitted to the hospital for the last two weeks. She suffered another heart attack earlier today.

Her grandson revealed the news of her sad demise through Facebook.

Fellow actors and other celebrities had taken to social media when the news of her deteriorating health surfaced last month, sending her love, prayers, and wishes for a speedy recovery, asking people to pray for the actress.

Legendary actress Zaheen Tahira had started her career in the mid-60s. She has been a part of more than 700 dramas in both lead and supporting roles. She has also directed and produced a few drama serials. She is currently a part of ARY Digital’s Barfi Laddu.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha e Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work for the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

