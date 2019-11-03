Legendary folk singer ‘Reshma’ remembered on her death anniversary

The sixth death anniversary of Pakistan’s celebrated folk singer Reshma also known as Bulbule Sehra was observed nationwide on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Reshma was born in Bikander, Rajasthan to the Banjara family around the year 1947. Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was a month old and settled in Karachi.

She was best known for her distinctive rendition of Punjabi folk songs.

Read More: Folk Singer Reshma Passed Away

When she was twelve years old, she was spotted singing at Shahbaaz Qalandar’s shrine by a television and radio producer, who arranged for her to make a recording of “Laal Meri” on Pakistan radio.

Some of her famous numbers are “Dama Dam Mast Kalandar”, “Hai O Rabba nahion lagda dil mera”, “Sun charkhe di mithi mithi cook mahiya meinu yaad aunda”, “Wey main chori chori”, “Ankhiyan no rehen de ankhyan de kol kol”.

Reshma was awarded several national awards; she held prestigious awards including Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Legends of Pakistan given by the President of Pakistan.

She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore after suffering from throat cancer for several years.

