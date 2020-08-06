Bring public-interest legislation in Parliament, directs PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed his Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to bring public-interest legislation in the Parliament, ARY NEWS reported.

The two discussed the ongoing legislative process in the Parliament including their legal and constitutional aspects.

Babar Awan briefed the prime minister on the proceedings of the ongoing joint sitting of the Parliament. Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the legislation process and directed him to bring forward all public-interest legislation.

Speaking during the meeting, Babar Awan said that the Parliament’s dignity could be maintained through an effective legislative process and further assured that that public interest legislation is being brought in the Parliament on a priority basis.

He also asked the opposition parties to keep in view the national interest while deciding on the legislation process.

Earlier in the day, the joint sitting of the Parliament passed the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020, moved by Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Besides approving the bill, the sitting also unanimously adopted a resolution to reject India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year and demand lifting the military siege of Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has moved the resolution in the joint session of the Parliament that aimed to reject the illegal moves of the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.

It stated that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and longest outstanding item on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), categorically stating that illegal steps cannot alter the disputed status of the territory.

