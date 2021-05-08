Man sets Guinness record of fastest Lego creation

A man set a Guinness World Record by putting together the Lego’s largest set, the Colosseum, in under 14 hours.

Paul Ufema, a lifelong Lego enthusiast who documents his builds on YouTube channel All New Bricks, took on the challenge of setting a world record for the fastest time to build the Lego Colosseum, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest commercially available Lego set.

Ufema assembled all 9,036 pieces of the Colosseum set in 13 hours, 37 minutes and 36 seconds as Guinness World Record shared a time-lapse video of Ufema’s accomplishment.

Ufema says this record is just the beginning.

“I have no intention of stopping with the Colosseum,” Ufema said. “After breaking one world record, and it being so easy to work with Guinness, I have every intention of going for another one.”

The enthusiast says he set up several camera angles since a Guinness world record representative could not be present.

