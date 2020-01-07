Lego Star Wars characters are taking over the internet

It’s been a few weeks since the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is ruling cinemas. But now the trilogy-ender’s Lego Star Wars video game has taken over the internet.

The family-friendly video game series is set in the George Lucas universe. It’s smiling plastic avatars; a scourge of happy faces surrounded by blue circles are doing rounds on social media.

Interestingly, no new game has been released recently despite the avatars trending. The last Lego Star Wars title, The Force Awakens, came out in 2016 and the next game, which ties together the Skywalker saga across nine movies, will be out in 2020.

A lot of Twitter and TikTok users have changed their profile pictures to a Lego Star Wars character. Some are even putting the blue circles that define these avatars around actual photographs to get on the bandwagon.

My 10 year old brother has made it his mission to get everyone in our family to change our profile pictures to lego Star Wars characters hahah pic.twitter.com/Jcrz4xf1D0 — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) January 5, 2020

The New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz noted its a user-created trend on TikTok, to defeat a TikTok group which has now turned into a way to bond over your favorite Lego Star Wars characters.

Yeah it’s a Hype House raid thing pic.twitter.com/BvpEMlOOS5 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 4, 2020

