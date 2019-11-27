Toy manufacturer Lego trolls Tesla with Shatterproof truck

The fiasco at the launch of Tesla’s new electric Cybertruck has made Elon Musk’s company subject of many jokes.

The trolls from rival manufacturers to common users have hit the company but now an unlikely competitor has joined the race.

Lego, manufacturer of popular interlocking plastic bricks, has shared its own version of a futuristic vehicle, taunting at Tesla with claim of Guaranteed shatterproof. The toy company revealed its truck on Facebook – a Lego brick with four wheels attached to it.



“The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof,” they wrote, tongue firmly in cheek.

On November 22, the big reveal of Tesla’s electric pick-up went embarrassingly wrong when the supposedly impact-proof windows smashed, leaving a flustered Elon Musk to flounder through the rest of his presentation in front of a badly damaged vehicle.

The Tesla co-founder unveiled the all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck in California on Thursday, daring staff to hit the vehicle with sledgehammers and showing a video of it withstanding bullets shot from a 9mm gun.

But the demonstration of the vehicle’s indestructible windows didn’t appear to go entirely to plan after one assistant threw a steel ball bearing at the truck — only to see the armored glass smash.

Two days later, he revealed that there have been about 150,000 orders thus far for the electric carmaker’s Cybertruck.

“146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor”, Musk said in a tweet, adding separately that the orders were achieved without any advertising or paid endorsements.

