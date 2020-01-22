Web Analytics
Lengthy pizza delivers funds for embattled Australian firefighters

An Italian restaurant in Australia has made a 103 meter (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires.

The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.

It was then liberally seasoned with basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.

People look on as a 100m long margherita pizza sits on a table before receiving its final toppings. Reuters

The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini’s restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.

The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.

A video of the pizza being made has gone viral on social media with lots of users marveling at its size.

The restaurant is now holding a contest to guess how many kilograms of flour went into making the pizza.

