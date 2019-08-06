Leonardo DiCaprio has a piece of advice for aspiring actors

One of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio gave an advice for anyone who wants to become a film star and said that a fascination with films of past and present is fundamental.

With a career spanning over 30 years, the acclaimed actor gave one of the biggest hits, Titanic. He also has other successful films under his name—Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, The Revenant and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, when asked what he would like to say to people getting into the industry, the 44-year-old actor suggested “Start to watch them [movies]. Go and see what has been done before you. Try to measure yourself up to some of the greats and then start from there.” He admitted that he endlessly watches movies and is blown away by the ones made in the past

Speaking about his success in Hollywood, he credited it to his sheer luck and said “I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time. Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different.”

“There was an incredible ease and comfort getting to work alongside Brad. We grew up in the same generation and got our start around the same time,” he said on his experience of working with Brad Pitt for the first time in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “He is not only a terrific actor, but he is a professional.”

The movie was released on July 26.

Comments

comments