Horrific Video: Leopard hunts pet dog sleeping outside home

MAHARASHTRA: In a terrifying incident, a leopard sneaked into the fenced yard of a house and hunted the family’s pet dog sleeping outside the front door.

In a video that went viral on social media, the leopard can be seen preying on a family’s pet dog in India’s Maharashtra.

WARNING: This footage contains graphic images that some viewers may find upsetting.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

The wildcat stealthily enters the fenced yard of the house and under the cover of darkness, the leopard cautiously approaches the sleeping dog and digs its teeth into its neck in Bhuse village.

The leopard walks away with its prey in its mouth.

The video has amassed over 40 thousand views on Twitter since it was shared. The incident has also started a conversation about human-animal conflict due to dimishing spaces for wildlife on social media.

