Leopard injures eight people in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: As many as eight people were injured after they were attacked by a leopard in Tharparkar on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the leopard came out of the nearby forest and attacked the people in a village near Islamkot. The leopard’s attack created panic among the villagers and they locked themselves inside their houses.

Meanwhile, the wild animal has wounded at least eight villagers in the area. Later, the villagers opened fire on the leopard, leaving it dead at the spot. The wounded people were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. According to hospital sources, the injured were out of danger now.

The local residents claimed that they had informed the officials of Wildlife about the presence of a Leopard in the area but they did not take notice of it.

Read More: Video shows youngsters narrowly miss encounter with leopard at Margalla Hills

Earlier on February 14, two youngsters had narrowly missed an encounter with a leopard at the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad as the entire episode was captured on camera.

According to the footage, the leopard had been spotted at a hiking trail on the Margalla Hills and two youngsters missed an encounter with the big cat by a minute.

Comments

comments