Leopard spotted strolling near Islamabad’s Daman-e-Koh

ISLAMABAD: A leopard was caught on camera strolling on road near Islamabad’s scenic hilly area of Daman-e-Koh.

The video captured and shared on social media by a citizen said to be returning from the capital’s breathtaking tourist attraction has gone viral. It shows the big cat venturing onto the road from the closeby forest of Margallah Hills.

Officials of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board confirmed the animal spotted in the video belongs to Margalla Hills National Park and cautioned citizens to be careful while travelling to Daman-e-Koh and Pirsohawa at night.

In July, two people had suffered wounds when a leopard assaulted them in a suburb of Murree. The big cat attacked them when they travelling on a motorcycle in the Kaldina suburban area of the capital, inflicting injuries on both of them.

The injured identified as Murad Ali, a resident of the Sindhian village, and Muddasir Abbasi, a resident of Satra Meel, put up resistance, forcing the leopard to flee, according to reports.

