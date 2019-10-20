Here is the letter written by Professor Afzal of MAO College

LAHORE: MAO College lecturer Muhammad Afzal, who ended his life after being accused of sexual harassment by a female student, had written a letter to the harassment committee’s enquiry officer, Dr Aalia Rehman seeking exoneration from the charges, ARY News reported on Sunday.

پروفیسر افضل کا انکوائری افسر کو لکھا گیا خط سامنے آگیا، پروفیسر افضل کا انکوائری افسر کو لکھا گیا خط سامنے آگیا، "الزامات سے بری ہوچکا، کلیئرنس سرٹیفکیٹ دیا جائے، انکوائری ختم لیکن بے قصور ہونے کا ثبوت نہیں، زندگی میں کچھ نہیں بچا، بیوی بدکردار سمجھ کر چھوڑ گئی"۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Sunday, October 20, 2019

According to the letter Afzal reportedly wrote a day before committing suicide, he was under extreme mental stress due to the accusations hurled at him and wanted the committee to give him in writing that he was innocent and the allegations were baseless.

He said his reputation had been hurt with his family life disturbed and wife having left him.

Addressing the inquiry officer, he wrote: “You (Dr Aalia Rehman) had said that I am absolved of all sexual harassment accusations.

But, I am still under a lot of mental stress as the news [about alleged harassment] has spread all over the college. Unless the administration gives in writing that I am innocent and all the allegations are baseless, I will be known as an immoral person.”

Afzal, a lecturer of English at the Government MAO College, reportedly ended his life by consuming a toxic substance.

