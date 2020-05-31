Web Analytics
Seven Levies officials lost lives in road accident in Balochistan

Levies Balochistan road accident

QUETTA: Seven Levies personnel have lost their lives and three others wounded in a road accident near Loralai, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Levies’ vehicle met the accident when the convoy of Senator Sarfraz Bugti was moving on its way from Loralai district of Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, the incident took place in Mekhtar area of the district.

The dead bodies and wounded officials were immediately shifted to hospital.

