Nasir Shah asks ACE chairman to probe KDA’s fake tender scam  

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday wrote a letter to the Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh for launching a probe against Karachi Development Authority (KDA) officials over inviting fake tenders, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the minister wrote a letter after he was informed from a private company regarding the entire procedure under which they were issued fake tenders from the KDA officials.

“Using fake documents, several companies were issued tenders for performing a particular job,” the sources revealed adding that the entire scam was run with the support of corrupt KDA officials hailing from the engineering department.

It was further said that the officials used fake documents and stamps along with fake signatures of the signing authorities in the government department.

On September 30, the KDA made biometric attendance mandatory aimed at ensuring that the staffers attend the workplace rather than collecting salaries staying back at home.

Biometric machines have been affixed in the premises of KDA, formal notification has been issued by the authorities on the matter.

Director-General of KDA speaking on the new attendance mechanism said: “Salaries will not be issued if an official is found not marking their attendance biometrically.”

