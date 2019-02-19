Former LG secretary no more wanted in corruption case, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday that former local government (LG) secretary, Muhammad Ramzan Awan Solangi, was no more required in a case pertaining to irregularities in funds for a project to transform District West into a model district, ARY News reported.

The investigation officer in the case told the court that Awan had already been ordered to return the money, meant for the project, under his possession.

The court inquired from probe officer: “What was discovered during interrogation from Ramzan Awan”. The officer informed no proof was found during the probe against Awan. He, however, added that a cash amount was recovered from principle secretary.

Related read: NAB seizes ‘treasure trove’ in raid at Sindh govt officer’s house

The officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought a period of two weeks from the court to investigate another suspect, Ashfaq Mallah.

“We have not refused an order for inquiry, but no one should be mistreated,” he added. The court has approved the request for investigation from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the NAB also informed that proofs were found of kickbacks in purchase of vehicles for the local government department. The accountability watchdog said local government officials also indulged in corruption under the head of amount for fuel.

Hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Comments

comments