New LG system to bring real change in Punjab: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that new local government system will bring real change in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to Punjab Law Minister Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat who called on him at his Banigala residence, PM Imran said lauded the performance of the provincial government.

He said that the federal government will continue cooperation with the Punjab government for good governance.

On the occasion, Raja Basharat briefed the prime minister about the performance of his ministry and the provincial government.

Read More: Local bodies’ polls in Punjab may be held by 2020-end: PM Imran told

Earlier on June 13, Local bodies’ elections in the Punjab province might be held by the end of the ongoing year-2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been briefed.

During a meeting, also attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and government officials, the prime minister had directed them make local bodies system functional in the province as soon as possible.

“Arrangements for local bodies elections should be made immediately,” the prime minister had directed as he had been briefed that administrative and legal procedures for the polls had almost been finalized.

Comments

comments