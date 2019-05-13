LHC to hear Aleem Khan’s bail plea today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday will resume hearing into bail plea of Punjab’s former senior minister Aleem Khan, ARY News reported.

A two member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the plea.

At last hearing on May 6, the NAB’s Investigation Officer (IO) had informed the court that reference is being finalised against Aleem Khan and soon it will be filed in the NAB court.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar had asked the court to grant his client a bail as the bureau has failed to prove any charges against his client after his arrest in the month of February.

“The proceedings of the reference can also be carried out after bail”, he said.

To this, the court directed NAB to produce all the record of investigation against PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till May 13 (today).

According to the petition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Aleem Khan over the charges of his offshore companies and assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB in its charges against Khan alleged that the PTI leader was a common man in year 2000 and suddenly became a millionaire as his assets now worth Rs 871 million. He remained Punjab minister from 2003 to 2007 and set up 35 companies, while his several bank accounts also surfaced, the anti-corruption watchdog claimed.

