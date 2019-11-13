LHC bans use of word ‘disabled’ for those suffering from blindness

The Lahore High Court during a hearing of employment quota case for those with visual impairment ordered that those suffering from blindness will not be referred to as, disabled, rather they will be called ‘special persons.’

Hearing a case on a prior plea on Wednesday (today) the court asked those named in the case to submit their answers on the matter, Punjab Government was also directed to submit an answer on the issue at hand.

Read More: Sharif family refuses to submit surety bonds: sources

The judge presiding over the case remarked during the hearing that a bad precedent was being set by allowing people to hold street agitation and protests to seek justice rather than referring to the courts.

The judge further remarked that a new precedent now must be set so that faith may be restored in the judicial system of the country.

Read More: LHC orders govt to reply over Shahid Khaqan’s production order plea

Visually impaired people had been holding a sit-in protest on Mall road, Lahore for the past 12 days for their demands to be met and heard by the superior court.

The protestor demand the provision of due rights and quota-based jobs in the government sector.

Comments

comments