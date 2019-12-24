LHC forms bench to hear Musharraf’s plea against special court formation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday formed a full bench to hear former president Pervez Musharraf plea against the formation of the special court that sentenced him to death in the high treason case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench will be headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi while Justice Amir Bhatti and Justice Masood will be part of it.

The LHC will hear Musharraf’s petition from January 9, 2020.

Read: Special court issues detailed judgement in Musharraf high treason case

On December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf yesterday in the high treason case against him.

Read: Army expresses concern over special court’s verdict in Musharraf treason case

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

