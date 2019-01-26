LHC CJ wants civil cases wrapped up within three months

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has issued directives for disposal of all civil appeals, including review appeals, within a period of three months, ARY News reported.

The chief justice directed that the appeals instituted before Sept 30, 2018 should be decided by April 30. He directed additional district and sessions judges across all districts to swiftly decide cases as per the law and furnish performance reports every fortnight.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are nearly 3300 civil and review appeals pending disposal across Punjab.

The chief justice had earlier issued directives for disposal of cases involving minor offences within three months. He ordered that all cases dealing with minor crimes filed by December 31 be wrapped up within the next three months.

Sessions judges across all districts have been directed to furnish weekly performance reports.

Justice Sardar Shamim Khan was sworn in as the 48th chief justice of the Lahore High Court on January 1, 2019. His tenure will end on December 31 this year.

Comments

comments