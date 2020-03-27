LHC reserves verdict in case pertaining to coronavirus in Pakistan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing a case on the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan and has reserved its verdict, the verdict will be revealed later, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has said that a detailed verdict will be revealed at a later date which will encompass suggestions, orders and advises to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Two doctors treating Covid-19 patients in Punjab test positive for virus

The full bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) presiding over the case in its remarks during the case’s hearing said that they had not witnessed a pandemic of such nature and proportion since the inception of Pakistan and were learning new things everyday with regards to the virus.

The full bench also implored in their remarks during the proceedings that a due margin should be given for human errors in such trying and testing times.

Earlier today, number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to nine while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus.

Read More: Nationwide Tally Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rises To 1,235

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

During last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 9 countrywide. 21 patients have recovered their health, the report reads.

Comments

comments