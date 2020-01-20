LHC extends stay order against new JIT on Model Town incident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended stay order against the new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Model Town incident, while hearing petitions against formation of the new JIT, ARY News reported on Monday.

The high court bench summoned provincial chief secretary after the government of Punjab failed to submit its reply in the case in the court hearing today.

The bench remarked that the government was playing with the heirs of the deceased in Model Town incident. “It seems the government is not serious in the case proceedings. It is the first case where the accused want a decision while the government showing indifference,” the judge said in his remarks.

The LHC bench in an early hearing directed the concerned authorities to provide reports of the two JITs in the next hearing besides submission of record for the formation of a new investigation team with the approval of the Punjab cabinet.

Moreover, the court has also sought a record of the recommendations sent to advocate general of Punjab for the establishment of the JIT.

The LHC judge had remarked that all particulars must be produced in the next hearing, otherwise, the court will summon the provincial chief secretary and other concerned officers.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in Model Town of Lahore.

