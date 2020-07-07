LHC grants bail of 93 PAT workers arrested in 2014

Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved bails of 93 Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers who were taken into custody in 2014, ARY News reported.

According to details, the bail has been approved over filing of surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

A two member bench under Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem passed the judgment earlier in the day.

Members of the religio-political party were charged with terrorism and some were given jail sentences up to 7 years.

An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha had sentenced 87 of the 93 party workers five years in jail whereas 13 were sentenced to seven years.

Several workers and representatives of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) were arrested a day ahead of PAT Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri’s return to Pakistan on June 22, 2014.

PAT workers were reportedly taken into custody in Lahore, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Khanewal, Gujranwala and many other cities.

According to a spokesperson of PAT, the arrests were made to stop the people from welcoming Tahir-ul-Qadri on his return to the country.

