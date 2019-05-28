Hamza’s bail extended in NAB cases, LHC bench refused further hearing

Hamza Shehbaz expresses distrust over two member bench hearing his bail extension plea during today’s proceedings, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case being presided over by Lahore High Court’s Justice Baqir Ali Najfi, head of two member bench hearing Punjab Assemblys’ leader of the opposition’s case pertaining to ‘Saaf Pani’ company, assets beyond means and corruption in Ramzan Sugar Mills.

A proceeding today seeking extension on the bail which Hamza had already acquired from the court in the past was held after the date of bail had exceeded it’s time limit, Sharif was present in the court during the proceedings today.

Two of Hamza’s legal counsel failed to appear and the hearing was postponed to a later date.

Read More: Hamza will flee country if not arrested: NAB

Hamza’s counsel in Ramzan Sugar Mill’s case argued in favor of his client for an hour after which Hamza sought permission from the court to address it.

Permission was granted after which Hamza took centre stage and expressed his distrust and reservations on the bench presiding over his bail extension plea.

Hamza said that he was not afraid of being arrested, “that is the reason I came back to Pakistan leaving a sick daughter in England,” expressed Sharif.

Citing an interview Chairman National Accountability Bureau gave recently to a news publisher in which he said that, “Hamza cannot escape arrest because the bench has now changed.”

Hamza claimed that this text implied that the chairman had appointed the bench according to his whims.

Hamza said that he had reservations on the judges after reading this and wants them changed.

He said: “Two Twenty million people are witness that if a NAB chairman is powerful enough to change a high court bench and nullify my bail.

Sharif requested that his case should be transferred to another court.

After Hamza showing distrust on the judges, the justice’s pardoned themselves from hearing the case further and asked it to be transferred to the Supreme Court.

After the judiciary’s refusal to hear the case further, Hamza’s bail extension plea was approved and extended.

