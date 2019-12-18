LHC hears petition against arrest of lawyers in PIC attack case

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court on Wednesday heard petitions filed against arrests of lawyers from their houses and offices during raids in connection with the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack, ARY News reported.

Chief Secretary Punjab, home secretary and I.G. Police Punjab appeared before a high court bench comprising of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

The bench summoned the Chief Secretary, home secretary, I.G. Police along with three senior lawyers in the chamber.

Police chief told the bench that the police was acting according to the law and the case is being investigated as per the set standards. “The police didn’t target a particular group”, I.G. Police Punjab said.

“The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack is unfortunate, there is no space for an adventure in the country,” the Lahore high court remarked. “Why the faces of the lawyers were covered when they produced in the court,” the court asked. “The police acted against those persons, which were arrested from the scene of the incident,” police chief replied.

“The perpetrators should face the consequences, why were those bothered who were not involved,” the court questioned.

“Why the police didn’t act earlier, when the lawyers covered six miles distance to reach the hospital,” the bench further asked. “Police stopped them again and again but at that time the lawyers were peaceful,” I.G. Punjab replied. “If the police allowed them to protest at the PIC,” the judge asked. “Police didn’t grant such permission,” police chief replied.

“Why didn’t police stopped the lawyers from protest at the hospital. The police department should accept its failure,” the bench remarked.

“Police used tear gas to disperse the lawyers mob,” Advocate General told the bench. “If tear gas should be used at such place,” the Lahore high court questioned. “How many people died in the incident”, the bench asked. Three people died in the incident, provincial home secretary informed the bench.

“The families were given Rs one million each as compensation amount,” home secretary said.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, had constituted the third bench to hear petitions against lawyers’ arrests charged in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack on December 11.

