LHC issues notice to home secretary on Maryam’s ‘twice a week’ jail visit plea

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to secretary home department Punjab over a plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif twice a week.

The bench comprises of Acting Chief Justice of the high court Justice Mamoon ur Rasheed, directed provincial home secretary to submit reply over the matter on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in high court on Thursday seeking permission to meet her father Nawaz Sharif twice a week in jail.

In her plea, the petitioner stated that her father is suffering from heart and other diseases and government is only allowing meeting him once in a week. His personal doctor is also not being allowed to meet him, the petition said.

She pleaded the court to order the government to allow meeting Nawaz Sharif twice a week.

The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

An accountability court had awarded seven-year jail term to the former prime minister in the Al-Azizia reference.

