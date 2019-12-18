LHC issues notices over bail petition of Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices over the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Lahore high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the case.

Earlier, the court (LHC) said that the pre-arrest bail of Hamza Shahbaz was heard by another bench and asked his lawyer if his client has trust over the bench as he had earlier expressed his no-trust over it.

“We have full confidence over the bench,” Hamza’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz advocate said.

Previous bench didn’t gave its decision over the bail plea and we had taken back the petition, the counsel further said. “We want this bench to hear the case,” he added.

The Lahore high court (LHC) issued notices of January 13 to the concerned parties over the bail plea of Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza Shahbaz had filed petition on Tuesday for his release on bail in the Lahore high court (LHC).

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), D.G. NAB Lahore and the NAB investigation

officer have been made party in the case.

The petition said that the NAB has initiated Ramzan Sugar Mills inquiry with malicious

intent. They initiated the inquiry score of times but failed to find any irregularity, petition

said.

Hamza Shahbaz is the leader of opposition in provincial assembly and his arrest has made it

difficult for him to perform his responsibilities.

The NAB had submitted a supplementary reference in corruption probe against Hamza Shahbaz on November 28.

