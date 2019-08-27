LHC issues notices over plea to quash FIRs against Hafiz Saeed, others

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to parties over a petition seeking to quash First Information Reports (FIR) against Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others, ARY News reported.

The two judges bench in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

The high court issued notices to parties after hearing the petition submitted by JuD secretary, Malik Zafar Iqbal.

The federal government, Punjab government and the regional headquarter of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been made party in the petition.

According to the petition, the FIRs registered over baseless allegations against Hafiz Saeed and others.

The petition claimed that Saeed have nothing to do with any outlawed organization.

It further said that Hafiz Saeed and others were not involved in any anti-state activities and the FIRs describing the petitioner as the head of the proscribed militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were “factually and legally incorrect”.

The petition seeks the court to order quashment of the FIRs filed against Hafiz Saeed and other leaders.

The court while issuing notices to parties within two weeks.

The bench also summoned SHO CTD Lahore in personal capacity in the next hearing of the case.

