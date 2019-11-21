LHC issues notices to ANF, others on Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and other parties on bail petition of former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed of the high court heard bail plea of Rana Sanaullah in narcotics smuggling case.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in his bail petition said that he was implicated in a false case of drugs smuggling as he used to criticize the government.

The registration of FIR of the case delayed, which creates suspicion of malicious intent, according to the bail petition. He said he was booked for smuggling of 21 KG heroin in the FIR, while later the weight of the captured narcotics was declared 15 kilograms.

“I had expressed apprehension about my arrest prior to the arrest. I have been arrested in a baseless case,” the PML-N leader said.

He pleaded to the court for his release on bail in drugs case.

The bench issued notices to the ANF and other parties over the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah and adjourned the hearing till December 04.

An anti-narcotics court had extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah on Saturday for 14 days in alleged drugs recovery case.

The Judge ordered the ANF to produce the former Punjab law minister in the case hearing on November 30.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year, in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

