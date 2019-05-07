Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


LHC to hear Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions today

LHC, Khawaja brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday will resume hearing into bail petitions filed by former minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

As per details, a two member bench of the court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi will continue hearing into petitions seeking bail for Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing scam case.

The lawyers will continue their arguments in the LHC today.

During last hearing, LHC directed the lawyers of both the parties to conclude arguments in next hearing.

As the hearing went underway, the high court had asked NAB lawyer to provide evidences which could prove Khawaja brothers as the owner of Paragon City Housing project.

Read More: Paragon housing scandal: LHC adjourns bail petitions of Khawaja brothers

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Committee formed to end moon sighting controversy: Fawad

Pakistan

SHC moved against recent hike in PoL prices

Pakistan

Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

Pakistan

Shafqat Mahmood asks madaris to register themselves with education ministry


ARY NEWS URDU