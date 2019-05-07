LHC to hear Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday will resume hearing into bail petitions filed by former minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

As per details, a two member bench of the court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi will continue hearing into petitions seeking bail for Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing scam case.

The lawyers will continue their arguments in the LHC today.

During last hearing, LHC directed the lawyers of both the parties to conclude arguments in next hearing.

As the hearing went underway, the high court had asked NAB lawyer to provide evidences which could prove Khawaja brothers as the owner of Paragon City Housing project.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

