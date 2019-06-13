LHC suspends sentence of lawyer for smashing chair on judge’s head

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Wednesday suspended jail term of a Jaranwala lawyer who was sentenced for smashing a chair on a civil judge’s head.

The court released the convicted lawyer and asked him to submit two surety bonds of Rs200,000 each before the trial court.

An anti-terrorism court of Faisalabad had handed a collective imprisonment of 18 years to Advocate Imran Manj under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, while fining him with Rs250,000.

According to police, Lawyer Imran had attacked Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mehmood over a minor tiff during hearing of a case in Jaranwala, Faisalabad on April 25.

The local lawyer hit the judge with a chair and busted his head wide open. The judge was later rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical treatment.

Judges had protested against the assault, following which advocate Imran was arrested by the police and a case was filed against him in the anti-terrorism court.

Last year, a man was handed down 18-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Multan for ‘threatening’ and hurling a shoe at a civil judge during the case hearing.

