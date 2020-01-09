LHC to hear plea against conditions placed for Nawaz’s ECL removal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of petition filed against the conditions placed for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Thursday.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the petition related to the conditions set for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from no-fly-list.

Earlier, the high court had approved the petition of Nawaz Sharif against indemnity bonds, whereas, LHC also summoned lawyers to give arguments on five legal points.

The court will hear arguments on the points questioning the legality of permitting a convicted person to travel abroad; the conditions placed in the memorandum could be separated; placement of condition by the government under ECL ordinance; issuance of an order for an ailing person on humanitarian basis; placement of conditions after the approval of bail; whether the conditions will empower the court orders after the placement of conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court has suspended the condition set by the federal cabinet for the submission of Rs1.5 billion surety bonds by the Nawaz Sharif prior to leaving the country for getting medical treatment abroad.

On October 25, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi approved the PML-N supreme leader’s bail plea in the case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills owing to his precarious health situation.

Later on October 26, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case. A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had approved the bail of the PML-N supremo until Tuesday against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha on November 19.

