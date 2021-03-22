LHC forms new bench to hear pleas against verdict in Benazir murder case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday constituted a new two-member bench to hear the appeals against the verdict issued by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the new bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary will take up the appeals challenging the verdict in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case on 24th of March.

Out of the seven, three appeals were filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Two appeals had been filed by the FIA.

FIA and PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari had filed the pleas against the acquittal of former president Pervez Musharraf and five others in the high-profile case.

Last year on September 22, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench had taken up appeals challenging the August 31, 2017 verdict passed by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Benazir Bhutto case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mahmood had heard the case. During the hearing, the judges had expressed displeasure over authorities for failing to present a report about five accused persons who were acquitted by the ATC and directed the CPO to place on record the report on the next hearing.

