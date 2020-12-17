LHC orders govt to fine people defying polythene bag ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities to levy a Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 fine on the use of polythene bags in violation of a ban in the province.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC ordered action against those defying the ban on the use of plastic bags.

He instructed that those found using polythene bags be given a three-day warning to shun the practice and if they don’t, they be imposed a fine. The SHC judge declared that no one will be allowed to disobey the court order.

On September 17, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had banned the use of polythene bags across the province and termed it hazardous for environment and human health.

“Polythene bags are creating environmental pollution”, the petitioner stated. The LHC, after hearing his arguments, slapped a blanket ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

The court directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the ban in letter and spirit.

