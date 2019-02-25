LHC orders strict enforcement of ban on employment of children under 15 yrs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court in its detailed judgment in child workers case on Monday ordered the Punjab government to enforce strict ban on the employment of children under the age of 15 as domestic workers.

Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC in a 22-page verdict ordered the government to take legislative measures on the issue.The court in its decision ordered constitution of special courts to ensure protection of the children employed as domestic workers.

The bench also ordered formation of child protection committees for the children working as domestic help.

The court ordered for issuance of yearly government notification about salaries of children between the age of 15 to 18 years. The bench fixed the maximum working hours for the child workers at three hours in a day.

The bench also ordered holiday for domestic employees on 1st May, the International Labour Day.

The court ordered constitution of social security institution for domestic workers.

It also ordered launching of a media awareness campaign for domestic workers in the country.

The court had in an earlier remark said that “The rights of domestic workers have been violated ever since Pakistan came into being,” before directing the provincial lawmakers to regulate the wage structure and working hours of domestic help.

A March 2018 petition moved by Advocate Sheraz Zaka questioned failure of the then provincial government to implement the rights of domestic workers.

In March, after taking up the said petition, the high court had constituted a commission comprising the labour department secretary, a representative from Unicef and three lawyers to ensure that the provincial government takes legislative measures to protect fundamental rights of domestic workers.

Justice Jawad Hassan had at the time observed that domestic workers were being subjected to long hours of work and were also being harassed by their employers as several incidents surfaced involving torture of underage domestic workers.

The judge had further observed that if wages of workers in industrial establishments could be notified under Minimum Wages Act 1969, the wages of domestic workers should also be notified.

