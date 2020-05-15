LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought final arguments on a petition seeking establishment of separate graveyards for victims of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan directed the petitioner as well as the official respondents to forward their final arguments in the case on the next hearing slated for May 18.

The petitioner stated before the court that the people affected by Covid-19 are kept in isolation to avert spread of the virus and if any of the patients die of the disease, they are buried in a graveyard in accordance with stringent precautionary measures.

He contended that the victims of the highly contagious disease should be buried in separate graveyards.

The petitioner, therefore, pleaded with the LHC bench to issue directives for the government to establish separate graveyards for coronavirus victims.

It is noteworthy that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 37,218 with 1,430 new cases of infection reported during the last twenty-four hours.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 13,914 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,099 in Sindh, 5,423 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,310 in Balochistan, 501 in Gilgit Baltistan, 866 in Islamabad and 105 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 26,260 patients are under treatment at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities of the country, while a total of 10,155 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

