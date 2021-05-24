LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the Punjab government from cutting trees for the construction of underpasses and overhead bridges, ARY NEWS reported.

A single-judge bench comprising of Justice Shahid Karim gave the orders on a petition filed from Advocate Syed Kamal Haider, in which the latter pleaded to give a stay order on cutting of trees for construction purpose.

He said that the government is constructing an underpass and a bridge at two separate places in Lahore and trees are being cut for the development process. “The cutting of trees will lead to an increase in environmental pollution,” he said.

The court after accepting his petition, directed the Punjab government, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Punjab to respond to the matter.

Previously, the Lahore High Court, in its detailed Judgment, declared it mandatory to plant at least two trees for the construction of a new house.

While hearing a petition related to controlling environmental pollution in the country, the LHC remarked that in case of non-compliance, the no-objection certificate of such housing societies and factories will be cancelled.

In its 78-page verdict, the court directed the concerned authorities to impose heavy fines on those involved in cutting trees and directed all the departments to issue an annual report on tree plantations.

Trees would be planted in educational institutes, hospitals, parking areas, and public places, read the judgment. The court also praised the current government over its tree plantation drive in the country.

