LHC questions political influence in approval of housing societies in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought explanation from D.G. Lahore Development Authority over failing to regularize private housing societies, ARY News reported.

“Political people get their societies approved from the LDA by exerting pressure,” Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked while hearing the petition of a housing society.

The court summoned DG LDA Ahmad Aziz on May 06 in hearing of the case with explanation over the matter.

The bench also objected over the LDA’s committee while questioning presence of the finance secretary in the committee. “Six legislators are also members of the committee. It is not the domain of MPAs to decide which housing society should be approved,” the court remarked.

“This illegal money changes hand at the LDA office, which has played havoc with Lahore,” the court observed.

“Millions of rupees land of graveyard was allowed to be utilized for housing purposes,” chief justice further said.

