ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday the verdict of the Lahore High Court on removal of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) endorses the government’s stance.

Speaking at a news conference along with Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan in Islamabad, he said the law of the land doesn’t allow removal of a convict’s name from the no-fly list. However, he added, Nawaz Sharif was given permission to travel abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Akbar said the cabinet had decided to grant one-time permission to Sharif for treatment for four weeks.

He said it was also decided that the former premier will return to the country and face the cases against him upon completion of treatment.

The special assistant said the Sharif family has a precedent of not returning to the country when granted permission to go abroad.

He said the amount of a surety bond was determined on the basis of the sentences awarded to the former premier in various cases.

Shahzad Akbar said violation of the undertaking given by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to the Lahore High Court would be a criminal offence.

He added the court verdict will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday.

