LHC seeks govt stance over verification of judicial officers degrees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought the government’s stance over verification of the degrees of judicial officials while hearing a case related to fake degrees of lawyers, ARY News reported.

“What is your stance if the court wants verification of the degrees of judicial officers,” A bench of the high court posed question.

The Punjab University today submitted its written reply summoned by the court.

The bench also summoned vice chancellors and controllers of examinations of Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur universities.

The Vice Chairman of Punjab Bar Council informed the court that the law degrees of the Bar’s members from year 1999 till date, have been sent to the Punjab University for verification.

“The university officials demanding charges for verification of degrees,” the counsel of the Bar said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for 10 days.

The high court in an earlier hearing of the case had directed an audit of law colleges and five-year BA degrees obtained from the Punjab University.

A progress report was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) by the newly-elected members of the Punjab Bar Council regarding the lawyers’ degrees.

