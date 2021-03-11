LHC summons record of Advisers, Special Assistants appointments

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday summoned record of the qualifications of the advisers and special assistants to Prime Minister (SAPM) while hearing a petition challenging these appointments, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Qasim Khan also summoned the record of all advisers in the next hearing.

The chief justice was hearing a petition of Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, which argued that the respondents being not the members of the National Assembly cannot exercise authority and power of the federal government, which is a domain of elected representatives of the people.

“The court should also be informed about description of their work in the cabinet,” the chief justice said.

“The Secretary Federal Cabinet should submit an affidavit over the matter,” the court asked.

“Hafeez Shaikh should have tendered resignation from his office on moral grounds, after being defeated in the Senate election,” Justice Qasim Khan observed. ” The record of how much taxes paid by Hafeez Shaikh and other special assistants and advisers, should also be produced before the court,” Justice Qasim Khan said.

“A statement on oath should be submitted to the court that the special assistants and advisers are enjoying state perks and privileges or not,” the bench further asked.

