LHC takes exception to govt reward for police over rape suspect’s arrest

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday took exception to the Punjab government’s decision to reward the police team that arrested the prime suspect in the motorway gang rape case.

The chief justice, who was hearing a case pertaining to the alleged illegal occupation of land by the police, asked why the police were rewarded for arresting Abid Malhi? “This is the police’s duty to catch criminals,” he remarked.

The provincial police chief was present in the courtroom. The petitioners said that a police training centre was built on 72 kanal land provided by the government to the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

They complained to the lahore high court (LHC) that the police were harassing them by sending officers of the special branch to the Board.

The chief justice directed them to submit a written request to the police for registration of an FIR against the officers. He asked the petitioners to approach this court if a case is not registered on their complaint.

Justice Khan remarked police officers have illegally occupied government land.

