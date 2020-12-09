LHC throws out plea seeking ban on PDM’s Lahore rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a writ petition seeking a ban on the upcoming public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore on December 13, ARY News reported,

Justice Jawad Hasan of LHC dismissed the petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, who cited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), PDM, PML-N and PPP, as respondents in the petition.

In a 14-page judgment, the bench maintained that petitioners are not political workers and neither intend to attend any political meeting, therefore, there is no possibility of Petitioner being infected by the COVID. The court termed the plea non-maintainable and dismissed it.

The court observed that it is up to the government to allow or ban public gatherings and implement SOPs. How can this court meddle in policy matters, the judge questioned.

The court in its order directed all institutions to implement on the orders of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On December 2, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking court order against the upcoming protest meeting by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

A petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has made the federal government, NCOC, PDM, PML-N and PPP, parties in the petition. A health emergency has been enforced in the country in the wake of coronavirus, the petition said.

The PDM holding protest rallies despite the government’s ban on large public meetings, which are causing spike in coronavirus cases, according to the petition.

