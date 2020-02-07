LHC bans use of plastic shopping bags in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained departmental stores across the province from using plastic shopping bags for sale of essential commodities, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the high court gave this restraining order on a petition moved by Advocate Salman Khan Niazi.

Noting that plastic bags have been contributing to pollution, the bench stopped departmental stores from using them and summoned an implementation report from the authorities concerned in this regard within 15 days’ time.

Read More: Zartaj Gul vows to fully enforce ban on use of plastic bags

The petitioner complained to the court that the Punjab government has failed to take measures against the use of plastic shopping bags and pleaded with the bench to impose a ban on their use.

He further requested the court to direct the provincial government to enact laws banning single-use plastic bag.

Read More: Business community agrees to use biodegradable shopping bags

Comments

comments