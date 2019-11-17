LHC verdict: PML-N accuses PTI ministers of committing contempt of court

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyam Aurangzeb on Sunday accused PTI ministers of committing contempt of court by putting their own interpretation on Saturday’s Lahore High Court verdict on former premier Nawaz Sharif’s ECL petition.

In a statement, she said the ministers at a press conference conveyed a message that they didn’t accept the court verdict.

Ms Aurangzeb said the court has suspended the sentence handed down to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case.

Earlier, on Oct 16, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had suggested approaching the Supreme Court against the LHC verdict of allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

He said this decision would be a blow to the country’s judicial system if it goes unchallenged.

He advised that the Supreme Court be approached to have its final opinion on the matter.

The minister said he has not seen such decisions over 17 years of his legal practice. It remains to be seen how many prisoners benefit from the verdict, he added.

If the Sharif family’s track record is anything to go by, he said, the former premier won’t return home.

