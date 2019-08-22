Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus

Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus after eight months of marriage following a separation announcement almost a week ago.

The Hunger Games star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, reports CNN. Hemsworth confirmed the news of his split on August 13 with the 26-year-old three days after it broke out. Taking to Instagram, he wished her “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

According to sources, the 29-year-old and the pop star had a prenuptial agreement and there are no “community assets”.

After their separation, the duo’s families hoped they might reconcile but it seemed unlikely. An insider told E News “Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions. They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.”

The pair met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and were engaged in 2012 but ended it the following year. Later, in 2016 they got engaged again and married in December 2018 after a decade of on-again-off-again romance.

