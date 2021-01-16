Liam Neeson announces retirement from action films at 68

68-year-old Oscar nominee Liam Neeson announced on Thursday that he is ready to step back from the action genre after finishing two more films that are in the pipeline, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The actor, who had a career re-lift after 2008’s Taken, shared that he is ready to retire from his very specific roles, owing to his age. “Oh, yeah. I think so. I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year,” he said, talking about why he wants to step back.

Liam Neeson went on to recall an incident on the sets of his next film, Blacklight, that put things in perspective for him. “I had a fight scene with a kid — lovely, sweet actor called Taylor — and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn’t cost him a cent, and I said, ‘Taylor, what age are you?’ He said, ’25.’ I said, ‘That’s the age of my eldest son!'”

However, he does love playing such roles though where he gets to “beating up guys half my age.”

“There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year – hopefully, COVID allowing us – there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something,” he added.

Liam Neeson also shared his thoughts about fans campaigning for him to reprise his Clash of the Titans role as Zeus in Wonder Woman 3, despite him having denounced superhero films saying, “I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape.”

However, talking about reprising his role as Zeus on fans’ request, he said, “I guess so, sure. I mean, I’m very flattered! I wasn’t aware that the ancient Greek gods appeared in Wonder Woman. I have to say, much to my chagrin, I haven’t seen kind of the Wonder Woman movies.”

