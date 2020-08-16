Ex-CM Liaquat Ali Jatoi likely to get key position in Sindh: sources

KARACHI: Former chief minister Liaquat Ali Jataoi is likely to be given a key position in the Sindh province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In another political development in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appeased the disgruntled leader and former chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

The PTI’s secretary general Aamir Mehmood Kiani and Prime Minister’s coordinator Ahmed Khan Niazi have held an important with Liaquat Ali Jatoi and conveyed the premier’s message to him.

Sources told ARY News that Jatoi raised complaints before the visiting PTI leaders in the meeting. To this, Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that the PTI leadership gives importance to Liaquat Ali Jatoi and he will soon hold a meeting with PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led-Sindh government is mulling over bringing consensus administrator for metropolis after Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s tenure ends.

Sources said that fresh delimitation of all Karachi constituencies will be carried out ahead of the upcoming local government election.

The government will work with other political parties to bring in a new local government system that empowers all mayors, sources further told ARY News.

In this regard, a bill will be presented in the Sindh Assembly, said sources.

Earlier, the Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had confirmed on Sunday that the PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders formed a consultative committee to resolve Karachi’s issues during yesterday’s meeting in the port city.

In a statement, he had said two rounds of talks between the Centre and the Sindh government have taken place. The committee comprises of three representatives each from the federal and provincial governments.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Minister for Information Technology Ameenul Haq will represent the Centre, while Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Education Minister Saeed Ghani the provincial government with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to head the committee.

