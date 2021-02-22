PESHAWAR: The former irrigation minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and brother of federal defense minister Liaquat Khattak who was removed from post for alleged Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) code violation said Monday he didn’t run any campaign against his party whose candidate lost PK-63 by-polls, ARY News reported.

The frustrated party workers were angry over mistreatment and disregard of their reservations and didn’t vote to for PTI candidate to register their annoyance, Khattak said, adding that even if today the party resolves internal rifts and reunites, there’s no power that can compete with it in Nowshera.

He said to have duly warned the chief minister that non-elected individuals were contributing funds into the constituency referring to unfair treatment of party workers based on personal choice.

The removed provincial minister said he still respects his brother Pervez Khattak but there are elements in the federal minister’s circle whom he dissents with.

READ: KP minister Liaquat Khattak removed over PK-63 by-poll defeat

Earlier last week, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan removed provincial minister Liaquat Khattak over violating party policy in the PK-63 by-poll.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that CM Mahmood removed Liaquat Khattak after carrying out an inquiry against him.

“Liaquat Khattak supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate during Nowshera by-poll and ran a campaign against PTI candidate,” said Kamran Bangash.

He further said that Khattak was removed after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan has won the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes.

